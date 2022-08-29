Insecurity: We’ve Lost 1,200 Personnel in Four Years, Says Vigilance Group

*Laments inability to bear arms, asks president to sign its bill

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Vigilante Group (NVG), at the weekend, said it has lost over 1,200 personnel to fighting insecurity in four years, because of its inability, by law, to bear arms.

Speaking during its National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) in Abuja, the Commandant General, Dr. Usman Mohammed Jehu, who explained how the group had lost many of its men from 2019 till date, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency, sign the Vigilante Group Bill to enbale them carry arms and effectively fight insecurity.

According to him, “You see, this work we are doing, we need government support especially, with working materials like vehicles, uniforms and equipment.

“For now, we are not allowed to carry arms, except in places, where there is serious trouble. The security personnel allow us to carry arms but the authority does not authorise us to carry arms.”

Jehu further hinted that the Bill has been passed by the National Assembly and sent to the president over the last four years, stressing that, “Yes, there must be causalities in the course of fighting insecurity and we have lost more than 1,200 personnel in various operations and there is no welfare package for them.”

He, however, urged the president to ensure that those, who fought insecurity in the country without the necessary provisions did not fight in vain, adding that signing the bill into law, has become necessary to allow them have access to quality training and arms.