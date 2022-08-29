Creditswitch Rewards 2022 UTME’s Top Five Prison Inmates with Educational Grants 

After sponsoring inmates at Lagos prisons to take the 2022/2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exam (JAMB), Creditswitch, a value-added services aggregator company has rewarded the top five inmates and other outstanding inmates with educational grants.

The presentation was held at the Nigerian Correctional Service office at Alagbon, Ikoyi Lagos.



According to a statement, in attendance were the Chief Information Officer, Creditswitch, Michael Elue; Head of Marketing and Communications, Creditswitch, Enitan Kuton; Brand Manager, Creditswitch, Olukayode Salabiu, and Rotimi Oladokun, the PRO of the command.



“Results of the inmates released by JAMB showed that the highest score was 313, followed by 258 and 252 points, and thirteen other inmates scored between 250 and 150 points.



“With the results awe-inspiring, Creditswitch decided to give educational grants of N50,000 each to the top five inmates, while other outstanding inmates received N10,000 stipends, backpacks and writing materials to improve their literacy skills and prepare them for tertiary institutions.



“Also, The Nigerian Correctional Service received books they can use to create libraries for inmates in their facilities to prepare more inmates for the next intake,” the statement added.



Creditswitch recently partnered with the Nigerian Correctional Service on a CSR initiative to promote literacy and improve educational opportunities for prison inmates by sponsoring 22 inmates at the Lagos prison to take the 2022/2023 JAMB.



The VAS aggregator company provided books and laptop computers to assist the inmates in studying for the exam.

“This is just one of the many ways Creditswitch collaborates with organisations across the country to effect long-term change in communities. We are deeply committed to promoting education and literacy and are excited to see how these individuals will contribute to society,” Kuton said at the presentation ceremony.



She noted that love for humanity was a core pillar of focus for the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy. She added that the initiatives are purpose-driven to develop and drive social change through strategic investments that promote quality education for all without bias and increase socioeconomic activity and community development.



“This is our contribution to building inmates’ capacity and their chances of reintegration into society while positioning them to take advantage of future opportunities,” Salabiu added.

In his response on behalf of the Command, Oladokun, thanked Creditswitch for their assistance in ensuring that inmates improve their educational status by enrolling in the various academic programs available in custody.