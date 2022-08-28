Musical Legend Bongos Ikwue Joins MCSN

At a recent ceremony held at his Asokoro, Abuja palatial home, the one-time celebrated Nigerian country music icon, Bongos Ikwue registered as a member of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN). The registration, carried out by the MCSN’s director general/CEO Mayo Ayilaran, was witnessed by the society’s chairman, and notable musician, Orits Williki.

Brimming over with excitement over his full-fledged membership of MCSN, the musician, who is best known for the NTA soap opera theme music “Cock Crow at Dawn” and for such soul-stirring songs as “Still Searching”, “What’s Gonna Be, Gonna Be”, “Amen” and “Eche Une”, said: “I’m a little above 80. It’s been long overdue.”

He also urged younger musicians to register their works. “There’s so much technology now. You can never repeat anything you have done.”

In his remarks, the MCSN chairman, Williki decried the fact that Bongos Ikwue’s works have over the years been used with impunity without royalties accruing to him. “We look forward to when the works will bring back the dividends to him,” he said. “I am happy that we are doing the right thing.”

Similarly, the MCSN’s DG/CEO, Ayilaran, stated the Society’s determination to ensure that the multi-talented artiste gets full payment not only for past use of his works but for present and future exploitation. “From now, his works are no longer free to be used. All his works will be tracked and he will be fully compensated. Wherever his music is played, he gets paid: Naira income if within Nigeria and Dollar/Pounds from works played outside the country.”

Calling on younger musicians to join MCSN, as “Life does not end on stage”, Ayilaran disclosed that there are other fees, besides performance fees, that accrue to musicians, composers and performers which they are not presently enjoying because their works are not registered.

“MCSN will guarantee regular income from the exploitation of any work on multiple platforms. This is residual income. As long as your work is played on radio, TV, Cable or streamed digitally, you get paid. This is not a promise. It is a guarantee,” he said, adding that members of the Society are co-owners.

A federal government-approved copyright collective management organisation (or collecting society), MCSN was established through the statutory authority of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), pursuant to Section 39 of the Copyright Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. It is the owner, assignee and exclusive licensee of copyright in the largest repertoire of musical works and sound recordings available and exploited within the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as adjudicated upon by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.