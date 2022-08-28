Akintola: APC Can’t Win 2023 Guber Election in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) yesterday disclosed that the party would lose the 2023 governorship election in the state, saying there was no end to the crisis rocking party in sight.

Akintola added that the events that led to the emergence of Senator Teslim Folarin as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state “are sacrilegious events that no right thinking person should be identified with.”

He expressed the concern while featuring on a radio program in Ibadan, the state capital yesterday, though revealed that the party’s leaders and members would work for the victory of the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He disclosed that most of the aspirants and stakeholders played the card of seizure against one another, stating that it was only Folarin that played it negatively against the others and failed to bring sanity to the system.

The senior advocate stated further that most of his followers “are now in different political camps to play their politics and would not work for Folarin. The APC has become naked in Oyo State.

While lamenting that the party had been taken over by those he described as reactionary forces, Akintola maintained that as a progressive who is principled, but not stubborn, he would not leave the party he has been in since the days of the defunct Alliance for Democracy.

He said he told the presidential candidate that he and his supporters would work for him during the 2023 elections, stating that it was because of him that the party is still existing in the state.

He said: “One thing I know for sure is that the APC is naked in Oyo State and it has no gubernatorial candidate. Folarin is my brother because he is an Ibadan like me,

“But I have told those who care to listen that he is not sellable. It is certain that he would lose the governorship election come 2023,” Akintola explained.