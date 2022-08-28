  • Sunday, 28th August, 2022

Air Peace Flight Suffers Bird Strike

Latest | 1 hour ago

Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, has announced that its operating Flight P47154, which departed Lagos at 12noon yesterday, August 27, 2022, for Owerri, could not land due to a bird strike that got the bird stuck on the left main landing gear.


In a statement signed by its management, the airline said the strike affected the operating parameters of the landing gear, which made the pilots follow regulatory safety procedures by returning to Lagos where they landed the aircraft safely without any incident.

“Passengers disembarked normally and another aircraft was been deployed to operate the flight. We apologise for the inconveniences caused to all passengers affected by this situation and be assured of our strict compliance with established safety standards,” the statement said.

