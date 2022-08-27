 Obi: My Mission Abroad

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that his trip is to enable him to interact with Nigerians in Diaspora who are eager to make their own contributions to the mission of rebuilding the country.

In a statement by the Obi-Datti Media Office yesterday, Obi said his trip was in response to numerous invitations from Nigerians in Diaspora.

The Media Office said it has received so many calls from numerous Nigerians seeking to know and to follow the itinerary of the presidential candidate’s one week tour of some foreign countries.

According to the statement, “Obi who believes very strongly that Diasporas are critical to the future of moving Nigeria forward said he intends to make such consultations abroad regularly in the course of the campaigns.

“Obi, who is excited about the trips, said he is anxious because Diasporas who are living in a good system have a lot to impact for the challenges ahead.

“I need to tap their brains on the task ahead, they are all as anxious as all of us for a better Nigeria in our lifetime, I am excited to meet them all.”

The Media Office further said: “Obi’s messages ahead of 2023 which resonates with Nigerians especially youths who are turning it into a political movement has attracted the attention of Nigerians and indeed Africans in Diaspora who want to share in his vision and invited him to come over for various conferences, meetings and interviews.”

The statement said that soon after his emergence as the party’s standard-bearer, Obi commenced consultations with various segments of the Nigeria community preparatory to the national campaigns.

It added that the presidential candidate believes that for effectiveness and urgent results, all Nigerians must be involved and be carried along.

“For this mission to be effective and result-oriented, all hands must be on deck,” it said.

According to the breakdown, on Sunday August 28 Obi will be in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for a Town Hall meeting to discuss ‘Postive Impact of Nigeria’s Diaspora on our Country’s Growth and Development, Monday August 29; 2022 he is Los Angeles, California, USA for media interface with international journalists, Ademola Fayehun, same day he will deliver dinner lecture on the ‘Role of Nigeria’s Diaspora in Civic Leadership in the Country’, he will be in Texas USA for another dinner lecture on ‘Active Engagement by Nigerians’ Diaspora for Civic Leadership’, while on Wednesday he will hold media interface with USA-Africa interview and same day he is expected to hold a breakfast meeting with some select leaders to discuss theme ‘Rebuilding Nigeria is a collective Responsibility.’ Obi is also expected to conclude his visit on Sunday

The Media Office said that it is envisaged that the tour will help mobilise Nigerians in diaspora to be on the same page with the rest of Nigerians at home in this great mission of rescuing our dear country.