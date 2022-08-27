NPA Implores FG to Tackle Crimes with Psychology

Rebecca Ejifoma



The Nigerian Psychological Association (NPA) has implored the federal government to apply psychological principles to tackle crimes across the nation.

It made the call at the three-day national congress and scientific conference held at the Lagos State University in Ojo with the theme: ‘Psychology, Security and Sustainable Development in Nigeria’.

According to the President-elect of Pan-African Psychology, Prof. Andrew Zamani, since psychologists knew how human beings behave, their inputs are necessary to curtail criminal acts in society.

“The works of psychologists are vital to understanding why people behave in certain ways and why some go into crime. Psychological inputs are needed in stemming crimes and making society a better place,” Zamani said.

On the impacts of the past 10 editions, Zamani said, “We should expect a step of advocacy for the involvement of psychologists in security management – that means psychological advisory services can be consulted from time to time about issues regarding security.”

According to him, every psychological conference held has been taken seriously by the authorities that have been contacted.

“This is because the research information they share is synthesised and put together in understandable forms and shared with government institutions.”

The former NPA president noted that Nigeria’s psychologists are very much involved in the nation’s counter-terrorism operations, both in psychological evaluation and the framing of strategies with which terrorism and violent extremism can be adequately tackled.

Zamani solicited the government’s approval and endorsement of Psychology law, “so that psychology practice can be regulated and not be a security threat to anybody.”

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, described Nigeria as a nation that desires true federalism as part of the panacea to insecurity.

Represented by the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, Hon. Victor Akande, the speaker urged the federal government to implement the recommendations of different panels and committees that have investigated immediate and remote causes of insecurity in the country.

Obasa insisted that sincere national mediation, negotiation, arbitration, reconciliation and broad amnesty were apt as modern conflict resolution strategies.