Igbinedion Hosts Screening of Imasuen’s ‘Gbege, the Omodion Saga’ 

Tosin Clegg

Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion has continued to prove that he’s not yet tired of serving as a pillar of support to the creative industry in Nigeria as he recently hosted a private screening of Lancelot Imasuen’s latest movie, “Gbege, the Omodion Saga” in his residence, in Benin.

The screening saw close friends, family members and other personalities join the Esama in his palatable residence in Benin to savour the respected filmmaker’s latest offering to the world. Among the dignitaries present at the august event were Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Professor Lilian Salami, Engr. Elvis Obaseki, and the former APC governorship candidate in the state, Pastor Osagie Iyanmu.

The movie, which is also known as the “First-Born Saga”, produced and directed by Lancelot, promotes the rich cultural heritage of the Benin people. While it was being screened, the audience couldn’t hold back their excitement and love for the storyline and moral lessons embedded in the movie. At the end of the screening, the audience hailed the popular film director for his creative ingenuity and story-telling prowess. They also lauded the Esama for his unflinching support for the country’s creative sector.

While speaking after the screening, Lancelot said the movie was part of the effort not only to promote the rich Benin culture, but also to help change the different misconception people have about the Benin culture. He also commended the Esama for his continued support for the creative industry and hosting of the cast and crew of the movie during photography.

Meanwhile, “Gbege, the Omodion Saga” received a resounding ovation late last month, when it opened at the Nollywood Film Festival in Germany. The movie is due for premiere in Nigeria in the coming months.

Starring the likes of Charles Inojie, Ini Edo, Nosa Rex, Sam Dede, Jide Kosoko, Ebele Okaro, Omoruyi Akpata among others, the movie tells the story of Zigzag, who while serving a life imprisonment, insists on carrying out his father’s funeral rites as custom demands. This according to him, is to fulfill a sacred traditional demand as the first son of his late father. Will the law burge? Find out in the movie.