Empraiz in US on Cross-Country Tour

Tosin Clegg

One of Nigeria’s prolific gospel ministers, Empraiz aka “The Bishop of Praise” has commenced his tour of the United States. He is billed to perform in Atlanta, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, Virginia, Pensylvania, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, Boston, Dallas, Minnesota and New York.

The tour is powered by Bishop Empraiz Music. The gospel singer said: “This Tour is expected to export traditional African gospel music to Africans in Diaspora and an international audience too. This will be done in concerts, churches and traditional events during this period. It will also involve some radio tours and studio recordings as well.”

For Empraiz, the African American descents in the United States is a good reason for the tour and also because African traditional music is widely accepted and embraced especially in the United States now, adding, “With a few cities covered since the tour began in July, the next couple of weeks into October is set to be praise filled with an atmosphere of God’s glory like never before.”

Speaking on his plans for 2023, Empraiz said: “After this tour, we are going to have a live recording concerts in Houston, Texas and Maryland in March 2023. This will feature international award-winning artistes from the United States and Nigeria. My new album is also set to be released in May 2023 and I would also hold a live recording session in Lagos. So, it’s a pack of several things planned out to ensure that the quality of our music presentation and ministrations keeps getting better and millions are blessed with our artistry.”