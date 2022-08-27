Delta at 31: House Caucus Celebrates with Okowa, Deltans

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Delta State caucus of the House of Representatives has congratulated the Governor and Vice- Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, former governors, founding fathers, all leaders in the state and all Deltans on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Delta State.

The caucus, in a statement by the House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and Chairman of the caucus Hon. Victor Nwaokolo, expressed gratitude to the former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, for the creation of the State 31 years ago.

The lawmakers prayed that God who brought them together in love will continue to strengthen them to achieve greater unity and prosperity as a State under his Divine Grace.

The statement reads, “We revel the peace, unity and progress in our State since its creation despite the obvious diversity in culture, language and political affiliations; deriving from the brotherly love and big-heartedness of Deltans, the vision of our founding fathers and commitment of successive leaders in managing the affairs of the State. The Caucus particularly commends Governor Okowa for fostering greater love, unity and progress amongst the various ethnic nationalities in the State especially through his administration’s TEAM SMART and STRONGER DELTA Agenda, which have brought unprecedented development across the State in the last seven years.

“We celebrate the efforts of the Governor and other distinguished sons and daughters of Delta State for their commitment and patriotic efforts in projecting our State in good light in all areas of human endervour both at the national and international arena. Since its creation, Delta State has continued to produce great minds who excel with tremendous accomplishments in business, politics, medicine, economy, science and technology, the arts, music, hospitality among others. The Caucus is overjoyed in celebration and urges all Deltans at home and in the Diaspora to continue in their patriotic spirit and in supporting Governor Okowa and other leaders at various levels so that the State can achieve its full potentials in line with the visions of the founding fathers.”