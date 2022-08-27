Buhari Sympathises With Pakistan over Flood Disaster

*Urges UN, aid agencies to assist victims with food, shelter

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the government and people of Pakistan over the sea-like flooding of the country, the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.

Floods have damaged half-a-million homes, affecting about 30 million people, killing above 1,000 and washing away hundreds of roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The President, in a statement issued Saturday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, stressed that Pakistan and its population are in the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians as they confront this humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.

He appealed to the United Nations and other Aid Agencies to take urgent steps to assist people without shelter and food as well as the millions who require urgent humanitarian relief.