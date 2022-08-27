  • Saturday, 27th August, 2022

Buhari Sympathises With Pakistan over Flood Disaster

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

*Urges UN, aid agencies to assist victims with food, shelter 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the government and people of Pakistan over the sea-like flooding of the country, the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.

Floods have damaged half-a-million homes, affecting about 30 million people, killing above 1,000 and washing away hundreds of roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The President, in a statement issued Saturday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, stressed that Pakistan and its population are in the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians as they confront this humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.

He appealed to the United Nations and other Aid Agencies to take urgent steps to assist people without shelter and food as well as the millions who require urgent humanitarian relief.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.