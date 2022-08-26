Omonijo Wins Nigeria Info’s Femi & The Gang Fan Battle Tourney 

Following weeks of scaling through various rounds of an intensive sports-related quiz competition, Success Omonijo, has emerged as the overall winner of the fifth edition of the Femi and the Gang Football Fan Battle competition.

The football competition, which lasted for a period of two months, featured hundreds of football lovers across Lagos State who participated both physically and virtually.

The final round of the competition, which aired live on the Femi and the Gang’s “Game On Show,” had Success defeating both Muslimah Malki and Chineye Udezuka to clinch the grand prize of N1million and an opportunity to join the Femi and the Gang team as a sportscaster.

Commenting on the essence of the competition, Femi Obong Daniels, the General Manager and Group Head of Sports for Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, noted that the Femi and The Gang Fan Battle competition aims to provide football lovers with an opportunity to demonstrate their passion for the sports. It is also an avenue to groom potential young sportscasters that possess the capacity to storm the global-sporting ecosystem with their talents.

“We as a leading sports brand understand the essence of having a strong voice within the Nigerian sports ecosystem. It is on this backdrop that we have created a platform that enables sport-loving Nigerians to test their knowledge on the game of football while they also get the opportunity to develop their flare for sportscasting,” he said.

Expressing her excitement after emerging as the winner of the competition, Success Omonijo stated that she is grateful to the management of Nigeria Info for both the prize money and also the opportunity to be a part of the Femi and the Gang team.