Nigeria Will Be Greater, Says VC

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, has disclosed that the present situation the country found itself is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, noting that the country would be greater and better again.

Akinwunmi who made this known yesterdaywhile speaking at the opening ceremony of the annual lecture series of the Nigerian Post Newspaper at Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ ,Lokoja, Kogi State’s capital.

He stated that the theme of this year lecture Kogi @31: Governance and Leadership Redefined. This house must not fall is very apt at this moment, stressing that this topic was very similar to his first inaugural lecture at the Nasarawa State University, “Before the House Fall, let us contact the Oracle.”

He stated that what it means is that before the house fall we must consult history, admonished that the stakeholders must try as much as possible to get it right.

He explained that Nigeria and Kogi State have come of age and these houses must not fall, noting through the concerted efforts to ensure that that it would not fall.

The vice-Chancellor pointed out that all the problems associated with country’s present situation is not peculiar to Nigeria as other nations particularly in the developing countries.

He posited that there is hundred percent assurance that Nigeria be better and rise again.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Occasion, the former of State Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Professor Stephen Ikani Ocheni, has commended the Publisher and Editor in Chief of Nigerian Post for the well-researched topic, saying that Kogi State has made enormous progress in the 31 years of creation of the State in 1991.

Ocheni explained that Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration has made giant strides in the areas of education, security, health services, inclusion of women in governance and people living with disability.

He argued that the critical player must destroy the foundation so that the house will not fall.

In his paper titled: Kogi @31Governance, Leadership Redefined. This house must not fall, the guest speaker and a senior lecturer at Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Mr. Tope Joel, said that Nigeria is at critical stage ahead of 2023 general election.

Joel explained that Nigerian could not afford to get it wrong again, stressing that the time is now to redefine governance so as not to make previous mistakes.