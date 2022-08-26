DHQ: Naval Troops Recover N3.7bn Stolen Crude Oil, AGO in Niger Delta

*Vanquish 57 insurgents in north-east, north-west

*1,652 terrorists, families surrender*Confirms arrest of eight terrorists, cache of arms in FCT

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday revealed that naval troops operating in the oil-rich Niger Delta region have recovered crude oil, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and premium motor spirit (PMS), known as petrol, worth over N3.7 billion from enclaves of oil bunkerers within the last two weeks.

Also, it stated that troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east and Operation Hadarin Daji in the north-west killed 57 terrorists within the same period.



At a media briefing in Abuja, the Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj Gen Musa Danmadami, said troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained the war against oil theft and illegal bunkering and other criminal activities in the region to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive in the south-south region of the country.



He said troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted operational activities in creeks, villages, communities and towns in the region.

He stated that during the operations, troops discovered and destroyed several illegal oil refining sites, tankers, cooking ovens, arms and ammunition, cash, among others.



Danmadami affirmed that the total value of products denied oil thieves within the period under review stood at N1.3 billion.

“During the operation, troops also discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites which include 493 dugout pits, 512 storage tanks, 413 cooking ovens and 59 wooden boats. Also, troops recovered four tankers, two speed boats, one generator, one outboard engine, 14 pumping machines, three AK47 rifles, 25,977.15 barrels of crude oil, 3,236,130 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 26,575 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 2,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine (DPK).”



Speaking further, he said, “troops also arrested 21 pipeline vandals while noting that all recovered items and apprehended oil thieves were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.



“Cumulatively, a total value of products denied oil thieves from the period in review amounts to N1,313,020,242.00 worth of crude oil, N2,374,607,471.00 worth of AGO, N4,650,625.00 worth of PMS N15,981,000.00 worth of DPK.

“Consequently, a grand total of N3,708,259,338.00 was denied the oil thieves.”

On the war against insurgency, Danmadami disclosed that over 1,652 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered to troops within the period under review.



He said troops in the north-east theatre of operation conducted several operations in Gwashiri, Pulka-Kirawa axis, Amanwa village, Tungushe, Bama town, Mulgwai village, Kwatara, Gubio, Kekeno, Dogon Chuku, Miringa Market and Monguno town all in Borno State as well as Buni Yadi, Jauro Bashin in Yobe State.



“During the operations, troops neutralised 12 terrorists, recovered 18 AK47 rifles, one RGP, two FN rifles, 83 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 bicycles, one golf car, large quantity of substance suspected to be cannabis and three grenades.



“Troops also arrested eight suspected terrorists, four logistic suppliers, rescued four civilians and the sum of N1,005,360.00 cash.

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai continue to consolidates on their success against the terrorists more of them surrendered to own troops within the period under review, a total of 1,652 Boko Haram members and their families have surrendered to own troops at different location. The number comprises of 320 adult males, 442 women and 890 children,” he said.



Danmadami conveyed the commendations of the military high command on the efforts of troops in the various theatres of operation across the country.

Military Confirms Arrest of Eight Terrorists, Cache of Arms in FCT

Two terrorists’ camps located in Deidei Abattoir, a suburb in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), and Dukpa village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were uncovered by troops of the Guards Brigade.

Defence Headquarters said yesterday that eight terrorists were arrested during a raid carried out on their hideouts while a large cache of ammunition were also uncovered.



It said the operation was conducted around some suspected terrorist hideouts at Deidei Abattoir in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Dupka village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.



“During the raid, operation eight suspected terrorist were arrested, 5 AK47 rifles and three pump action guns were recovered, while large quantities of items suspected to be cannabis sativa, thrre machetes, knives among other weapons were recovered.