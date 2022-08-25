  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

NOC Commends Nigeria Surfing Federation over Training for Coaches, Athletes

The leadership of the Nigeria Olympic Committee(NOC) has commended the Nigeria Surfing Federation for bringing foreign experts to lecture Nigerian athletes, coaches and other technical officials on the modern technicalities of surfing sport as practiced all over the world

The General Manager(GM) of NOC, Mr. Emmanuel Nweri, gave the commendation when he received the surfing delegation led by its President, Prince Adewale Fawe and  the Technical  Director, Mr. John Adetokunbo Micheletti at the NOC Secretariat, National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking, Mr. Nweri who represented the Secretary General of NOC, Mr. Olabanji Oladapo, said what the Ngeria Surfing Federation did by paying courtesy visit to the NOC, was the best approach for any sport that wants to develop 

Besides sponsoring the technical/ life saving workshop which was anchored by two foreign experts, Mr. Hans van Den Broek from The Netherlands and Norway-based South African, Mr. Shannon Ainslie.

The France-based Paddle Paddle Organisation  also donated 30 expensive surfing boards to Nigeria to help develop the sport  in the country .

A total number of 35 participants drawn from across the country took part in the weeklong exercise that lasted from August 15 to 21, 2022, at the Takwa Bay Beach, Victoria Island Lagos.

