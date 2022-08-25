No Elephant of a Man Can Stand against 2023 Elections, Says Pastor Kumuyi

Fidelis David in Akure

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Pastor Williams Kumuyi, yesterday said that “no elephant of a man can stand against the 2023 general elections.”

Kumuyi, who stated this in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state while arriving for a 6-day global crusade, revealed that only God will determine the winners of the 2023 elections.

The pastor, who is also the convener of the global crusade with the theme, “Triumphant Power,” said: “As to next year, 2023 about the election, everything is in the hands of God. I want to tell you, no pin drops anywhere in the world without God’s knowledge and nobody goes ahead without God’s control. He controls everything that happens in the world.

“Would there be election next year? Would there not be election? Who will emerge as the president of our country? Who will come out as governor of each the states? Known unto God before the beginning of time and what we want in answer to the problem of contentious people in our land.

“What He wants will come true. When a lion is coming, no rat stands in his way and says you can’t pass. When the Almighty says this is what it is, for Nigeria in particular, for 2023 in particular, no elephant of a man can stand in its way.”

“God’s will be done and we will all rejoice.”

Kumuyi said at the Palace of Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, that “at this time, we are choosing Ondo City because God has led us to do so,” stressing that the crusade is billed to hold at the Ondo Anglican Grammar School, Ondo from Thursday, August 25 to August 30, at five o’clock in the evening.

He had earlier visited the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in his office in Akure, where he extolled the virtues of the governor, describing him as courageous and prayed for him to fulfill his promises to Ondo State people before leaving office.

In his remark, Akeredolu commended Pastor Kumuyi for his passion for preaching the gospel saying his visit to the state would usher in good tidings.

The governor also lauded Pastor Kumuyi prowess as a former lecturer and accepted the invitation to be at the crusade with some of his cabinet members.