LASG to Support LASHMA Health Insurance Plan for All Residents

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Health, Thursday, promised to provide every support needed to LASHMA to ensure that all residents are covered under the ILERA EKO Social Health Insurance Plans.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi noted this at the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) ILERA EKO Customer Apps and USSD Gateway Launch on Thursday in Ikeja.

According to Abayomi, the launch of the application and USSD will provide improved access to affordable and quality care through increased uptake of Health insurance in Lagos State.

He added: “The event is apt and supports Lagos State Government’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda particularly health and technology,” highlighting that the state government continues to support and encourage the Agency to deliver the dividends of democracy, improve and prevent catastrophic health spending for residents.

“This commitment from Mr Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy Dr Obafemi Hamzat is remarkable and this has again shown Lagos State is indeed the Centre of Excellence,” Abayomi commended.

While acknowledging this as another milestone achievement by LASHMA, the commissioner insisted that the state ministry of health and the state government, as this occasion marks an era of digitalisation in the operations of the Social Health Insurance space in Nigeria.

With the penchant for always being the first amongst other states, says Abayomi, Lagos State is once again poised to lead in the digital space of Social Health Insurance in Nigeria through the deployment of a customised App that will enable residents easier access to health insurance coverage.

He said: “The need for technology innovations in enhancing the efficiency of LASHMA operations as a tool towards achieving universal health coverage is imperative and as such the launch of ILERA EKO customer APP and USSD channel is a step in the right direction.”

On his part, LASHMA Board Member, Mr Ayo Adebusoye described the ILERA EKO Social Health Insurance Plans as a social protection plan designed to support health.

He emphasised: “LASHMA has been at the forefront of enrolling residents on ILERA EKO through the deployment of multiple channels across all local governments. The need to accelerate enrollment and deploy quicker and seamless means of registration and enrollment with technology-enabled platforms has become imperative.

“The technology platform will provide Lagos residents with the ease of uptake of Health Insurance. It will provide seamless access and provides a gateway for residents to meet the mandatory enrollment demands of the new National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act which has made the State Social Health Insurance mandatory for all Nigerians (Lagos residents inclusive) with emphasis on state-administered schemes.”

Adebusoye, a lawyer, admitted that the app and USSD gateway will no doubt increase the uptake of Health Insurance in Lagos State remarkably and ensure our customers have easy access and exploration of our services from the comfort of their homes.