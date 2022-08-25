Elders Petition IG over Alleged  Compromise in Murder Investigation in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Two elders of Ikhuen Oboh community, Mr. Efosa Aigbobahi and Mr. Peter Omorowa, have called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP. Alakli Baba, to ensure a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of one Mr. Frank Eferi, by a person they identified as Mr. Clement Guobadia.

The elders alleged that there is a plot by some senior police personnel to compromise the investigation process.

The duo, in a petition by their Solicitor, Idahagbon & Co., dated August 24, 2022, said that they want justice meted to all involved in the killing while alleging that two members of a gang had been arrested by the police.

“The confession of the suspects to the police implicated some other persons who are providing the dangerous weapons, including AK 47 with which they carry out their criminal operations.”

The elders said they had petitioned the homicide section of the Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos State, when they got information that there were attempts to compromise the investigation in the Edo State Police Command but “surprisingly, the said cronies who are determined to thwart the investigation process are now attempting to use the office of the deputy inspector general (DIG) to forestall the progressive investigation of the suspects at Alagbon.

“The DIG is not abreast with the genuine and authentic facts of the investigation of the police so far as well as the various atrocities being committed by suspects.

“The cronies of the suspects who appeared to us as among those already implicated by the confession of the suspects are employing various contacts, personalities and high profile individuals in the society to undermine the investigation of the suspects.”

They also noted: “Sir, we have confidence and trust in the ability of the DIG but it appears to us that he may not be fully aware of the actual facts of the case and circumstances thereto.

“In view of the above, our clients do not have any faith in the overt determination and interest being exhibited by some of the officers who appear to be using the office of the DIG to seek the transfer of the case file from Alagbon.”