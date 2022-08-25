  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

Artefacts: Oba of Benin’s Representatives, Others to Attend Berlin Humboldt Forum Arts Exhibition

Nigeria | 25 seconds ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Humboldt Forum, a museum of art and culture would play host to arts collectors, enthusiasts, and researchers across the globe at the second opening of Humboldt forum in Berlin, Germany.

The museum housed non-European collections including thousands of artefacts looted from the palace of Benin Kingdom during the 1897 invasion would be on display at the celebration and commissioning of the last part of opening of Humboldt Forum.

It was learnt that the Benin monarch’s representatives are to be led by his brother, His Royal Highness, Prince Aghatise Erediuwa.

According to the invitation letter made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State and jointly endorsed by Prof. Dr Hartmut Dorgerloh, General Director Humboldt and Prof. Dr. Lars –Christian Koch, Director Ethnological Museum, expected to take place on the 16th, September 2022, would also host friends, partners and colleagues.

The delegation of German ethnological museum led by Koch had in April 2022, interacted with the Benin Monarch on planned return and restitution of historic Benin artefacts.

Solomon Okuduwa who provided technical support had led the German ethnologists to the historic Igun streets where they also met with the association of Bronzes casters.

The Forum located in the heart of Berlin is a hub of exhibitions which attract researchers and arts lovers and aims to be the cultural destination compared with the London museum.

The museum had announced plans to pursue conversations with Nigerian officials regarding the repatriation of the Benin Bronzes in its collections and pledged to repatriate Benin Bronzes in its collections.

