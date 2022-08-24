Six Dead, Four Injured in Ondo Road Crash

Fidelis David in Akure

Six persons yesterday lost their lives while four others were fatally injured in a road accident which occurred in Ajue on the Ondo-Ore road in Ondo State.

The accident occurred when the driver of a trailer coming from Ondo town lost control of the wheels and veered off the road before ramming into a Nissan bus loaded with 10 passengers.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ondo State Sector Commander, Ezekiel SonAllah, said six victims of the accident, who were on the bus, died on the spot while three others were injured.

SonAllah said: “Those who lost their lives to the accident are one male, four female adult and a female child, while four persons were injured too.”

He, however, added that their corpses have been taken to the hospital’s morgue.

Also, an eyewitness, Oluwasegun Isaac, said it took the intervention of motorists and sympathisers in the area before some surviving passengers in the vehicle could be rescued.

The Unit Commander of the FRSC in Ore, Babafemi Alonge, clarified that the accident involved a truck with registration number: MUS 321 YF and a Nissan bus with registration number: RGB 487 XA.

Alonge explained that the drivers of the two-vehicle had a collision as a result of carelessness.

He said: “The accident involved a truck and a Nissan bus loaded with 10 passengers coming from the Ondo axis. Unfortunately, the driver of the truck who was heading to Ore lost control and immediately entered the second lane by ramming into the bus.

“Six persons died on the bus as a result of the collision while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital by our men.”