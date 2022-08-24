  • Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

Shutdown: Kwara Govt Pays Outstanding N22.5m NBC Fee 

Nigeria | 12 seconds ago

The Kwara Government has settled the N22.5 million outstanding Licence Fee to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which accumulated since 2006.

Gov. AbdulRahman  AbdulRazaq gave the  approval for the immediate payment of the debt to the commission.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Mr Ayobami Ashaolu.

The state Commissioner for Communications, Mr Olabode Towoju, said that the state government had paid N10 million out of the initial N32.5 million debt since September last year.

“Kwara state is blessed with a responsible and highly responsive governor. This debt was passed down from the previous administrations in the state since 2006.

“As someone who puts Kwara first, the governor has approved the payment of N22.5 million to clear the NBC fee.

 “Our governor is committed to meeting people’s expectations and exceeding such, and this can also be likened to the way he promptly paid off the UBEC counterpart fund that the administrations before him did not deem fit to do.

“Undoubtedly, Kwara is indeed blessed with a good governor. No wonder he has been named the ‘Exceptional Governor’,” said Towoju.

The commissioner commended the way AbdulRazaq has been releasing funds to various sectors of the state to ensure smooth running of the system.

He described the governor as “goal getter” and a leader that deliver on his promises.

“Recently, he released funds for the accreditation of courses in state-owned institutions because of his commitment to the education sector and not only that, our health system has never had it this good.

“See the construction of roads ongoing almost everywhere and the projects being embarked upon in the state,” said the commissioner.

Towoju urged people of the state to put Kwara first in all their dealings and as well cooperate with the AbdulRazaq-led administration to take the state to a new height. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.