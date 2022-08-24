Nigerian Community in Cote d’Ivoire Calls on Buhari to Recall Consular Officer

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigerian community in Cote d’Ivoire has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to recall the country’s Consular Officer in Abidjan, Mr. Damilola Olufemi Abikoye, over alleged threat to diplomatic relations and abuse of office.

The community, in a petition to President Buhari Wednesday signed by its President and General Secretary, Lawani Waliou and Akinwale Tajudeen, respectively, urged the president to handle the recall process with dispatch to nib the looming diplomatic incidents and anger of Nigerians in diaspora in the bud.

The people, who accused the consular officer of using his diplomatic immunity to contravene lvorien laws relative to foreigner associations, said: “The officer’s attitude is causing great embarrassment.

“In order not to escalate this matter to an irreparable level of popular revolt of Nigeria community in Côte d’Ivoire and to avoid a replay of Indonesia incident where Nigeria consular officer was beaten black and blue by the country’s police, Mr. Damilola Olufemi Abikoye should be recalled now. Mr. President is hereby advised not to wait till a request is sent to Nigeria for immunity waiver on the consular officer.”

The Nigerian community also advised President Buhari to direct that the current analog consular card be replaced with a biometric card in accordance with the host country’s speculations.

“All other countries have been issuing the biometric card except Embassy of Nigeria simply because the analog consular card has been a lucrative source of illicit enrichment,” the people said.

The Nigerian community, which asked the Nigeria government to direct the Embassy of Nigeria in Abidjan to forthwith respect the rights of Nigerians to association and management of their internal affairs, explained that the responsibility of the embassy are purely advisory and be maintained.

“The right of Nigerians in Cote d’lvoire to organization of their association is sacrosanct, inalienable and must be respected.

“Embassy of Nigeria should recognize the legality of Communauté Nigeriane

en Côle d’lvoire (Nigerian Community in Côte d’lvoire) and by extension the Constitution of Republic of Côte d’lvoire. A situation where a consular officer

is making moves for the repeal of law that established this association is undiplomatic, embarrassing and a total display of diplomatic rascality.

“Embassy of Nigeria should be directed to pave the way for harmony, concord and cooperation among Nigerians in Côte d’lvoire as rightly advised by Ambassador Adamu Marlin but truncated by the consular officer.

“The renegade group was created and supported by Mr. Damilola Olufemi Abikoye for his personal gains.

“Embassy of Nigeria in Côte d’lvoire should be redirected to consider the welfare of Nigerians in the country as a significant aspect of its mission in the country.

“The mission should display empathy towards Nigerians resident of Côte d’lvoire.

“Direct the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs to set up an investigation committee that would look into this matter for proper handling.

“The association would be wiling to meet with the committee on this serious matter,” it said.