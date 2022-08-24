  • Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

Lagos Community Gets  Monarch

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide  Sanwo-Olu has presented staff of office to the first  monarch of  Ogombo in Eti-Osa Local Government, Oba Abiodun Muslim Ogunbo, the  Ogudu Oke -Oshadi I of Ogombo land.

The governor was represented  at the presentation ceremony recently  by his  Special Assistant on Local Government and  Chieftaincy Affairs Mr. Robert Bolaji.

While presenting the instrument of office to the Oba, the governor congratulated the people of  Ogombo, saying he is hopeful that with the ascension of the new monarch, Ogombo will witness unlimited development.

“As I congratulate His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa, Oba Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo and the sons and daughters of Ogombo Kingdom, I also want to inform the sons and the daughters of Ogombo Kingdom that this installation signifies progress, because Ogombo Kingdom will no longer have a Baale but an Oba.And His Royal Majesty is such a one who is ready to improve the lives of the people of Ogombo and usher in prosperity, peace and progress in the kingdom,” he said.

According to him, the  Lagos State administration will continue to accord this part, like all others, the attention it deserves, in terms of infrastructure, economic empowerment, human capital development and security.

“There is no doubt that the future of Ogombo Kingdom will be bright and promising, and that the ascension of His Royal Majesty, Oba Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo, will mark the start of the next phase of the journey into that future,” the governor stressed.

In his acceptance speech, the n monarch thanked the state governor for the life time honour while promising to support all the state government’s activities.

 The event was witnessed by top government functionaries such as the member representing Eti-Osa, Babajide Obanikoro, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos state House of Assembly Hon Noheem Adams, the Eti-Osa Local Government, Chairman Hon Saheed Bankole amomg others.

