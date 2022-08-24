  • Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

Buhari Harps on Improved Security, Political, Economic Relationship Between Nigeria, India

Latest | 24 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for Nigeria and India to improve on the existing security, political as well as economic relationship between the two nations.

Speaking while playing host to the Indian Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, at the State House, Abuja, the President emphasised that the two countries have firm relationship economically, politically, and in the area of security.

To buttress the cordial relationship between the two nations, Buhari said the Nigerian Defence Academy was established by Indians.

According to him, Nigeria and India must continue to build on the longstanding relationship, to the benefit of both countries.

The president also went down memory lane on his one-year training in the country as a military officer.

The president recalled the 1973 visit, saying; “it was a very good experience. I think I was a Lt Colonel then, and I spent a year in India. We traveled and met international people from different countries. It became part of my success story in the military.”

Earlier in his speech, the Minister, who is in the country to take part in the Nigeria-India Business Council meeting, described Nigeria as, “centre of our engagement with Africa.”

He also said Buhari was a “worthy alumnus of our Defence Services College.”

Muraleedharan brought greetings from the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, adding that Nigeria and India have robust relations in business, defense, education, and many other areas.

He said India as the largest democracy in the world was willing to partner with Nigeria towards successful general elections in 2023.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.