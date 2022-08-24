  • Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

Buhari Extols Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, At 66

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111, as he marked his 66th birthday anniversary on August 24, 2022.

The President, in a release issued Wednesday night by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined

 family members, friends and Muslim Ummah in celebrating with the spiritual leader who continues to champion the cause of peace and unity in the country by regularly counselling institutions, professionals and public servants to abide by acceptable standards.

He extolled the Sultan for his patriotic role in always advocating for a better Nigeria by working with religious, traditional and political leaders to always guide followers on making right choices that safeguard and ensure a brighter future.

As the revered leader of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) turns 66, the President acknowledged the maturity and selflessness of Sultan of Sokoto since he ascended the throne in 2006.

President Buhari praysled for the wellbeing of the spiritual leader and his family.

