Onoja Resumes as New DG of NCF

In the spirit of restructuring and scaling up more years of excellence and impact, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has appointed Dr Joseph Daniel Onoja as the new Director General of the Foundation effective August 21, 2022.

A statement signed by the Chairman, National Executive Council, NCF, Chief Ede Dafinone said, “Following the announced imminent departure of Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, Dr. Onoja takes over the helm of affairs of the Foundation to continue the great work of fostering the vision of a Nigeria where people prosper while living in harmony with nature.”

Dr Onoja has been with the Foundation since 2015 as the Director of Technical Programmes where he oversaw the implementation of projects and other activities across the country with an operation income more than half a billion naira from donors globally. Also, he has acted as the DG for a brief period in 2018. He has worked closely with Dr Aminu-Kano in the last 4 years which will ensure a smooth progress of implementation of plans, especially the newly developed Strategic Action Plan (SAP).

Onoja holds a PhD in Conservation Biology from the A.P. Leventis Ornithological Research Institute of the University of Jos, Plateau State where he researched the extent and impact of human activities on birds and large mammals in Yankari Game Reserve Bauchi, Nigeria.

From 2009 to 2015 He served as a Research Associate with the A.P. Leventis Ornithological Research Institute and was involved in design and implementation of conservation-based research. He equally supervised the implementation and completion of the Global Environment Facility – Small Grant Programme (GEF/SGP) to promote rural participation in environmental protection through empowerment.

In 2013, Dr Onoja was awarded the Chief S.L. Edu Research Grant out of numerous, keenly contested applications received and thus, began his association with NCF. He was invited to the University of St Andrews, Fife, Scotland as a Visiting Scholar in 2013 and 2015.

Onoja has attended various scientific conferences, workshops and international meetings both locally and internationally. He’s seen as a go-to guy who can be turned to for expert knowledge, advice, or reliable performance, especially in a crucial situation. He easily motivates and guides young conservationists and associates. Dr Onoja is married and blessed with children.