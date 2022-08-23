2023: LP Disowns Purported Appointment into Presidential Campaign Council

James Sowole in Abeokuta



The Labour Party (LP) yesterday declared that no person, has been appointed into the Presidential Campaign Council in Imo State.

The declaration, was sequel to a report, that one Dr. Fabian Ihekweme, had been appointed into Imo Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council allegedly by Professor Pat Utomi at the Banquet hall of Immaculate Royal Hotel, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

However, in a statement by LP National Organising Secretary, Chief Clement Ojukwu and made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the party declared that it was only the National Working Committee (NWC) that could make appointment in respect of campaign council.

Ojukwu said, “It’s not undisputed that Labour Party has not made such appointment or inaugurated any presidential campaign council both at the national or otherwise.

“All appointments in respect of campaign council are the exclusive function of Labour party National Working Committee as led by National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure and announcement made by the National Publicity Secretary as directed by the National Chairman

“For emphasis and clarity: Article 14 sub section 1(a) of the Labour Party constitution states as follows;

“The National Chairman shall give leadership to the party and shall preside over all meetings of the National Executive Council and the National Working Committee of the party.

“And in Article 14 sub -section 9(d), it is the duties of the National Organising Secretary to organise campaigns and related issues thereof.

“This constitutional provision quoted above vested the power of all appointments and leadership only to the person and the office of the National Chairman through the National Working committee or National Executive Council (NEC)

“LP now uses this opportunity to sound the final note of warning to all support groups and individuals that the LP is guided by the constitution in all its activities and as such all members of the party as well as interested members of the public presently in LP should desist from all sort of hasty dealings, and from hence take serious caution.

“People must obey the constitution of the Labour Party and be guided by the party directives with respect to the 2023 general elections.”