SmartParcel Begins Deployment of Logistics Solutions across Nigeria

Emma Okonji

SmartParcel, Nigeria and Africa first innovative logistics parcel solution provider has commenced deployment across strategic locations in Lagos and other cities across Nigeria.

Co-Founder/COO SmartParcel, Mr. Benjamin Adeyemo, who made this known during the opening of the Lagos Island Smart Locker locations at Mandilas Building and Andora Best Shopper Mart on Broad Street, in Lagos recently, said: “Businesses and individuals on the Island and across Nigeria now have a new, easy to use, and convenient delivery service powered by smart and innovative technology.”

According to him, the easy to use solution aims to solve logistics and delivery challenges by creating seamless and Smart lockers, positioned in strategic locations where users can send and receive items meant for them.

“The first step is to download the SmartParcel app on Google PlayStore or Apple store. Sign up to get your unique Locker code. The depositor will then use the code to deposit his/her item in the Locker. SmartParcel will then assign a trusted rider to pick up and deliver the item at the recipient closest or preferred SmartParcel collection centre. The recipient gets an instant notification after the rider drops the parcel at the SmartParcl Locker. The depositor also gets an alert after the parcel is collected by the recipient,” Adeyemo said, adding that the businesses on Lagos Island will enjoy a maximum of 12 hours delivery circle.