Okowa, Ibori, Omo-Agege, Others Eulogise Olu of Warri on His First Coronation Anniversary



Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; former Governors of Delta State, Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan yesterday participated in the thanksgiving service to mark the first coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 in Warri.



Others that graced the occasion included the State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborivweri as well as Governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Great Ogboru and Dein of Agbor as well as the Emir of Kano.



This was just as the Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege described the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III as an inspiration to many.



Former President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, in his ministration at the thanksgiving service climaxing the weeklong activities thanked God for the life of Warri monarch.

He stressed the need for thanksgiving, quoting from various bible verses. He noted that it was in appreciation of God’s mercies for favours he had done to mankind.



Oritsejafor expressed confidence that the Warri kingdom and Ode Itsekiri in particular would transform into Dubai of Nigeria and urged the people not to lose hope.

Highlight of the thanksgiving service was the prayers for Olu of Warri by Chief Brown Mene; Warri kingdom by Rev. Wilson Ofoluwafor and Delta State/Nigeria by Rev. E. A. Gbiaye.



Chief Roland Oritsejafor, who gave vote of thanks, expressed appreciation to the guests, well-wishers and the Itsekiris for turning out enmass for the celebration of the anniversary of the monarch.



Meanwhile, Omo-Agege described the Olu of Warri as an inspiration to many.

In a statement, Omo-Agege lauded the royal father for his role in promoting national unity and enriching the cultural values of Nigeria.

He noted that as custodians of traditions, values and customs, traditional leaders have what it takes to galvanise all Nigerians towards peace, stability and progress of the country.



The Delta Central lawmaker therefore urged traditional rulers to use their influential status to promote good governance and strengthen the unity of the nation.

“I humbly join our good people to thank God Almighty for graciously keeping you in good health and sound mind to celebrate your First Coronation Anniversary as the youngest Olu of Warri Kingdom to lead the itsekiri Ethnic Nation in over 500 years.

“Our people deeply cherish Your Majesty’s distinct place of honour as the symbol of the pristine cultural heritage and values of our Itsekiri people. Your special regard for the value of positive human relationships and clear vision of a modern, well-governed and organised society that is driven by the power of godly living, innovation and constructive, mutually respectful and excellent engagements across boundaries endear you to the people in unique ways,” he said.