NCC Extends 5G Rollout by Five Months for Mafab Communications

Emma Okonji



With barely two days for MTN Nigeria Limited and Mafab Communications Limited to roll out 5G technology across Nigeria as mandated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry regulator, Mafab Communications has received a five-month extension period from NCC.

Mafab Communications, one of the two telecommunication firms that won the 5G Spectrum licence in December 2021, in a statement yesterday, said NCC issued it a five-month extension for its roll out.

MTN and Mafab, had in December 2021, won the 3.5GHz Spectrum band for 5G license and NCC gave both operators up till August 24 to rollout 5G technology services across the country.

But Mafab Communications said NCC granted it five months extension to roll out.

The Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Mr. Reuben Muoka, who confirmed the development to THISDAY late last night, said NCC decided to extend the rollout date for Mafab alone because the company does not have operating licence to roll out 5G network.

“The 5G licence comes with frequency licence and not operational licence. So Mafab only has frequency licence and does not have operational licence and it needs to apply for a telecom operational licence to enable it roll out 5G services and other telecom services.”

“The five months extension will enable Mafab to process its telecom operational licence” Muoka said.

THISDAY gathered that Mafab was issued a five-month extension following the delays in receiving its unified operational license (USAL) and Numbering plan, which did not happen until the end of July.

In the statement Chairman of Mafab, Dr. Mushabu Bashir, said: “We are fully committed to bringing the benefits of 5G services to Nigerians and deploying a network that will drive economic development with increased broadband capabilities Nationwide. I have no doubt that the service will help deliver improvements in the fields of education, business, smart cities and entertainment.

“The goal remains to launch before the five-month extension period and we will be sharing more information in the near future.”

According to him, the 5G would offer Nigerians higher data speed, improved reliability and availability.

The benefits are far reaching as the service will enable Nigerians to achieve more with broadband and increase the nation’s broadband penetration, quality of service and capabilities, Bashir further said.

Mafab Communications Limited is a telecommunication company incorporated on July 8, 2020, and licensed by NCC to provide and operate local interconnect and international carrier services.