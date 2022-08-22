Buhari Extols Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister, Ogwu at 76

* Rejoices with former OAU VC, Omole, who turns 80

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated former Foreign Affairs Minister, Prof Joy Uche Ogwu, as she marks her 76th birthday anniversary today, August 22, 2022.



Also, the president rejoiced with a former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Wale Omole, on his 80th birthday.

In a release, yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, Buhari shared the joyous occasion with Prof Ogwu and her family while hailing the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, from 2008 to 2017, for years of meritorious service in the diplomatic community and the academia.



The president joined friends and professional colleagues of the former diplomat in celebrating the birthday, affirming that Ogwu’s experience and knowledge contributed generously in shaping the country’s foreign policies, particularly, the economic diplomacy that she championed.



He rejoiced with the scholar for her many achievements, starting from lecture halls, which included working at National War College, National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies and serving as the Director General of Nigeria Institute for International Affairs.



Buhari acknowledged the former President of the United Nation’s cerebral support and advice to the multilateral institution and governments on issues of security across the globe, especially, on disarmament, serving as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament.

He prayed for good health and strength for the celebrant.



Rejoicing with Omole, Buhari, in another release by Adesina, acknowledged the ex-VC’s historic roles in providing visionary leadership for the university and improving Nigeria’s educational system.



The president believed Omole’s return to Nigeria, after years of extensive studies and research, culminating in a doctoral degree in Nutritional Biochemistry in 1973, demonstrated his love for the country and citizens, appreciating the academic for years of personal sacrifices, tenacity and courage as Vice Chancellor.

He noted the worthy contributions of the scholar to national discourse, especially in his position as Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Guardian newspapers for many years, providing a worthy perspective based on exposure, network and relevance in the dynamic global world.



Buhari further extolled Omole for his diligence and consistency in advocating stronger educational institutions in the country, with flexibility to meet the needs of students, while adjusting to global changes, leaving a legacy at the Obafemi Awolowo University, where he started work as Assistant lecturer, and rose to lecturer and Professor of Animal Science in the early 80s.

He, therefore, joined family, friends and professional associates in celebrating with Omole, praying that the Almighty God would grant him longer life and good health.