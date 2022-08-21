Zaynab Otiti-Obanor’s Indescribable Joy

“Smile, because you are beautiful; laugh, because you are living life to the fullest and stand strong because haters can’t bring you down.”

Without a doubt, Zaynab Otiti-Obanor has taken to heart the above quote with all seriousness. Despite the challenges she has faced in the past, she has chosen to live her life inspired by the import of that witty saying.

At the moment, the beautiful Edo State-born is currently experiencing the proverbial Seventh Heaven, typical of a woman who has just safely delivered a baby. Of course, she just did and this is giving her indescribable joy. In fact, her joy knows no bounds. Society Watch disclosed that the light-skinned lady weeks ago was delivered of a baby girl in Qatar, where she now resides. A source revealed that the cute little girl has since been christened Eseosa.

The media was awash with the story of her crashed marriage to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. Unfortunately, the bad blood between them was fuelled by some untrue and baseless allegations levelled against the lady. She was called names and vilified. It was the most unpalatable moment of her life. She never bargained for it. But rather than cry and sulk, she took the horn by the bull and walked out of the marriage, narrating her ordeal and her next move on her social media handles.

When the woman of substance, who was formerly addressed as Queen Wuraola, decided to walk out of the marriage, many could not fathom the reason for her action. Many had sneered at her, thinking that she might eventually go into obscurity. But recent developments may have proved her critics wrong, as she seems to have put the sad experience behind her and immediately moved on.

A source revealed to us that the well-travelled and well-exposed woman has totally repressed her memory of the ugly past. But with the new development, she now has her consolation and reward.