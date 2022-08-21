  • Monday, 22nd August, 2022

Multiple Endorsements for Uche Okonkwo

Life & Style | 1 day ago

The House of Representatives ambition of Hon Uche Harris Okonkwo who’s intention is to represent the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly has continued to receive as monumental boost.

In the past weeks, women in different communities under the Idemili North and South federal constituency have thrown their support for Okonkwo, saying their votes are for the young Okonkwo.

Moments like this no doubt, remain “golden”. It is undoubtedly a great sign and only verifies the validity of this vision and mission we seek to achieve come 2023.

Mothers and women in general, occupy a vital space in community development, child support, and the promotion of good moral conduct.

Coming out openly to endorse the candidature Uche Okonkwo goes a long way to show that they are tired of bad leadership, and need a change.

The women from different towns Oba, Abatet, Abacha, Nnokwa etc who came out in great number during their August to declare their unrelenting support for him believe Uche Okonkwo is best among all the candidates participating for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency election.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.