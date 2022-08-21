Multiple Endorsements for Uche Okonkwo

The House of Representatives ambition of Hon Uche Harris Okonkwo who’s intention is to represent the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly has continued to receive as monumental boost.

In the past weeks, women in different communities under the Idemili North and South federal constituency have thrown their support for Okonkwo, saying their votes are for the young Okonkwo.

Moments like this no doubt, remain “golden”. It is undoubtedly a great sign and only verifies the validity of this vision and mission we seek to achieve come 2023.

Mothers and women in general, occupy a vital space in community development, child support, and the promotion of good moral conduct.

Coming out openly to endorse the candidature Uche Okonkwo goes a long way to show that they are tired of bad leadership, and need a change.

The women from different towns Oba, Abatet, Abacha, Nnokwa etc who came out in great number during their August to declare their unrelenting support for him believe Uche Okonkwo is best among all the candidates participating for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency election.