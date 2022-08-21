Kano, Agbor Monarchs Attend Olu of Warri’s First Anniversary

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





It was celebration galore yesterday as hundreds of Itsekiris thronged Ode Itsekiri in Warri South Local Government Area to celebrate the first coronation anniversary of Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111.

Among the prominent people that graced the occasion were His Royal Majesties Ado Bayero and Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikechukwu, Keagborekuzi I.

The event was laced with traditional dances from the various royal houses and merriments by hundreds of Itsekiris and well-wishers.

Ogiame Atuwatse 111, who was elated by the turn out of indigenes and non-indigenes, thanked all for adding colour to the ceremony.

“Today is a day of making speech. That will come tomorrow (today) during the Thanksgiving service. However, I want to thank His Royal Majesties Ado Bayero and Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikechukwu, Keagborekuzi 1.

Your Royal Majesty Ado Bayero, I want to specially thank you from making it to this occasion. You have flown to grace this occasion. On behalf of my people, I want to thank you,” the monarch said.

Ogiame also thanked his wife, Olori Atuwatse 111 for her health initiatives to protect the interest of children in the kingdom as well as his subjects for making the event colourful.