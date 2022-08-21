Gbajabiamila Promises Enactment of Pro-people Legislations

Udora Orizu and Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has promised that the 9th National Assembly’s will work towards enactment of people-oriented laws for national development.

Gbajabiamila gave the in Abuja while receiving the 2022 Democracy Heroes Awards Africa conferred on him alongside Niger State Governor, Alhaji Sani Bello and Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

The speaker, who was represented by Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim, dedicated the award to the 9th House of Representatives, which has passed groundbreaking legislations such as the Petroleum Industry Act and the Electoral Act, 2022.

Gbajabiamila said: “On behalf of my leader, we say thank you very much, the organisers of this great event for honouring not only him, the right honourable speaker but indeed the House of Representatives.

“We hold this award in high esteem and it will further embolden us to do more. Under our able leadership, there are a lot of legislative landmarks, as you know, ranging from the Electoral Act to the passage of the great Petroleum Industry Act.”

Also, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu reiterated the commitment of the parliament to providing legislative interventions for the progress, unity and prosperity of the country.

Bello, who bagged Democracy Man of the Year Award, said if the administration of the local government is being operated as it should, there will be less pressure on the state capital, hence government would be closer to the people.

“I want to advice anyone who will find himself in position of a governor to please allow democratic principles to guide us on how we run the affairs of government. I thank the organisers for this,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Aregbesola who got the Best Minister of the Year award said democracy thrived on the rule of law and any democratic government that does not recognise, appreciate and ensure the rule of law, is a failed democracy.