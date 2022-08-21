BBNaija S7: Beyond the Night Parties 

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

When critics of Big Brother Naija write about the reality show, their focus is always on the wild parties such that one may begin to wonder if the housemates do nothing but frolic all week. But the show, the most viewed on the continent, is beyond the parties. It is a game and as such requires participants to be intelligent to survive eviction. This explains why housemates are picked from diverse backgrounds. From medicine to culinary, the game presents a variety not only to add an entertainment spice but to allow this pool of talents to work together.

This is often seen in the tasks assigned to them. Usually, there are projects given by sponsors during the week. Last week, Aquafina was one of the sponsors that tasked the housemates to recreate moments through dance from its Padi of Life campaign. There have also been activities from Showmax and Knorr which equally tasked the housemates to show their creativity and intelligence. In a digital age where information is a click away, these housemates have to rely on their own knowledge to win the tasks and quizzes.

The big test for the housemates usually comes on Friday nights when housemates compete to win the weekly wager. Given this season is divided into two levels, the competition is intense. The third week saw the housemates put on a fashion show.

. These saw housemates making elegant pieces with the little resources such as needles and thread provided. Yet, the showcase on the makeshift runway left jaws on the floor. Not a few housemates stood out in their outfits, even fetching laudable comments from the invisible Big Brother.

Beyond the impact on the contestants who eventually find fame and push their respective careers, a BBNaija report by Plaqad in 2021 showed that over 34 per cent of viewers concede that Big Brother Naija has helped them record new business ideas and revenues. The report also showed that 75 per cent of ex-housemates of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija helped them achieve some of their life goals. This is evident in the lives of past winners who have recorded successes after the show, including the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who has become a sort of fashion Zeus due to his outstanding styles on the live shows.

Despite the pillories that greet the show every season, the BBNaija report indicated that 64% of viewers admitted that the show provided emotional and mental satisfaction to them post-pandemic while 71.7% of respondents watch the show communally with family and friends.

While it is easy for critics to nitpick aspects that they deem unworthy of anyone’s time according to their standards, it is also fair to point out the positive impact of such shows.

It is therefore unfair when critics limit their understanding of the show to a few moments of pleasure.

Big Brother is more than just a few frolicking moments. Even life as we know it has these phases. The concept of the show is to replicate the day-to-day living of the average Nigerian. A huge point missed by critics.Meanwhile, Groovy, Amaka, Chizzy, Kess, Daniella, Modella and Pharmsavi are up for possible evictions tonight.