Bayelsa Constitutes Implementation Committee for Petroleum Industry Act

Olusegun Samuel





The Bayelsa State Government has constituted a 14-member Women Economic Inclusion Committee as part of efforts to ensure seamless implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in the state.

Constituting the Committee at his office in Government House at the weekend, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo said the members were carefully selected based on their pedigree and wealth of experience.

Ewhrudjakpo said the government would create an enabling environment for all stakeholders including men and the youths to play a role in terms of implementing the PIA to ensure mutual benefits for all parties.

The deputy governor expressed confidence that the committee would perform creditably, charging them to embrace dedication and teamwork in carrying out their assignment of interfacing with other critical stakeholders in the implementation of the PIA.

Speaking on behalf of the committee members, the Commissioner for Women-Children Affairs, Empowerment and Social Development, Mrs Faith Opene thanked the state government for giving them the opportunity to serve the state through the Committee.

She assured that with the support of the state government, the committee would hit the ground running in the performance of their assignment and would constantly report its activities to government.

The Bayelsa Women Economic Inclusion Committee on the PIA Act implementation has Mrs. Faith Opene and Comrade Princess Egbe as Co-Chairmen while Mary Bekeowei Accrah is to serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are Doubra Ofoni, Financial Secretary; Victoria Feboke, Public Relations Officer; and Pauline Onyinbe, Publicity Secretary.

The conflict resolution sub-team has Dr. Juliet Teibowei, and Queen Tessy Diongoli; while Barrister Winner Obonin Dominic and Barrister Deme Pamosoo are to serve as the legal team.

The Committee also has Mrs Biobelemo Akpolo as Women Mobilizer, and a representative each from Women in Renewable Energy (WIRE); Tax Justice and Good Governance Platform (TJGP) and She Farmers Initiative (SFI).