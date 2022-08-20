Destiny Udogie: Premier League Dream on Hold

Tottenham Hotspur on Monday unveiled Destiny Udogie as their seventh signing of the season and the Lilywhites new buy says it’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League as he has always craved to play in the English top flight. That dream is however on hold as Italian-Nigerian has been loaned back to Serie A side, Udinese and his performance this season would determine if he would join Antonio Conte’s side next season to fulfil his Premier League dream

Destiny Udogie was unveiled by Spurs after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract that will see him stay at Tottenham until the summer of 2027, in a deal understood would cost around £15m, with a potential extra £3m in add-ons.

Udogie was at Hotspur Way on Monday to undergo a medical and finalise the deal before heading back to Udinese for training on Tuesday. He has since returned to England for the official unveiling.

“We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese,” Spurs posted on their social media account. However, the young defender is expected to spend the rest of the 2022/2023 season back at Udinese on loan.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old spoke to the Tottenham media in his first official interview with the Premier League side following his move.

Speaking on the move, Udogie said it is a dream come true to move to the most difficult and competitive league in the world.

“It’s a big honour for me to be here in this big team, this big club with big history,” the 19-year-old told the club.

“The Premier League is the biggest in the world, the most difficult and I like challenges, difficult challenges. So, I am excited to start and for me, playing for Tottenham, as well, I think it’s a big dream come true.”

“It’s an honour to play under a big coach like Antonio Conte,” he added. “I think he knows football very well and I am going to grow a lot with him.”

Speaking on his style of play, Udogie, who played 35 matches last season for Udinese in the Serie A, scoring five goals, says he loves to attack and dribble but can defend, too.

“I like to be close to the action in the second post. So, I try to enter on the opposite side as much as I can. I can attack and defend. I like to show my quality, attack, one on one, to go against my opponent and dribble.”

Udogie joins Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence in signing for Spurs this summer.

“I am convinced that with Mr. Conte I will be able to grow further. For now, however, it is also important to return on loan to Udinese, I want to have a good season.”

Udogie began his career at Hellas Verona, coming through the youth ranks at the club and breaking into the first team. He made his debut in November 2020 and then moved on loan to Udinese in 2021.

The Serie A side made Udogie’s temporary deal permanent in 2022 and he became a regular in the team at the Dacia Arena, helping the team finish in 12th place in the table last season.

Despite strong links with the Nigerian senior football team-Super Eagles, 19-year-old Udinese defender, Destiny Udogie has always reiterated his desire to play for the Azzurris, most especially after playing for Italy at all age-grade competitions.

Udogie was born in Italy to Nigerian parents and even though he has represented the European country at youth level, he is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

He has always expressed his desire to represent Italy at senior level and is determined to keep working hard in order to achieve his objective in spite of not having been called up.

“I will do everything to make myself appreciated by the coach, it is a goal that I particularly care about,” the youngster told Tuttomercatoweb.

The 19-year-old wing-back is looking to settle his international and club future after he was recently snubbed by the Italian national team coach, Roberto Mancini despite his brilliant season.

Udogie has been a part of the Italian youth system from the U-16 to the U-21, giving the European nation a significant advantage over his allegiance.

But the versatile young defender remains eligible to represent three-time African champions, Nigeria, through his parents.

The young defender, however, makes it clear that he shares a relationship with his Nigerian father and still listens to his instructions, which are helping his development.

“My father always tells me to stay calm, to enjoy the moment, to play carefree and not to freak out because I’m still young,” he said.

“I try to follow these tips. I try to enjoy Serie A and the moment because I’m still young.”

It however remains to be seen if senior Udogie’s tips would prove enough to improve Destiny to meet the cutoff at Spurs and eventually achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League.