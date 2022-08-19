With TAFTA, Terra Kulture Offers Opportunity for Budding Creative Talents 

By Vanessa Obioha

Leading culture and art centre, Terra Kulture, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, recently announced the launch of a new learning cohort for its art academy, Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA). Applications for the free-to-attend training already opened on August 15 and will close on September 15, 2022.

The new training is part of a long-term vision of Terra Kulture to empower over 65,000 Nigerian youths whose interests lie in the creative arts, over five years, representing outreach at a low cost. With a 10% attrition rate, TAFTA said it aims to create at least 59,040 new jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities. Interested participants will be trained in scriptwriting, stage lighting, sound editing and animation.

“We’re delighted to formally launch a platform that provides free education and employment opportunities for youths seeking to thrive in arts and business. TAFTA’s purpose is to provide youth, especially females, with foundational training, support, internships, employment opportunities, and connections to financial services,” said Chief Executive Officer of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters.

Boasting over 2,000 trained students since inception, the academy will run for six weeks and the entry requirement is a minimum of senior secondary school qualifications. All classes will include an introductory section taught in English; however, local instructors will be available at each centre to assist students if any translation of course material is needed.