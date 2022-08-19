Rotary  Unveils New Interact Club





Mary Nnah

Rotary Club of Lagos Island, the first Mega club of district 9110 has launched a new interact club at Government College, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Rotary Interact club brings together young people between the ages of 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.

Speaking at the event, the President of the club, Rotarian Anant Sabat inspired the new Interact Club members to do a service project to serve mankind and protect the environment by planting trees and making the school campus free of plastic.

The youngster planted over 40 trees in the school compound and pledged to protect them by watering them regularly and taking care of them.

It is worthy to note that the Rotary Club of Lagos Island has adopted many schools like Government College, Ikoyi, and it is doing service projects like building libraries, providing sanitary pads to young girls, and creating awareness seminars regularly.

Assistant Governor to the club, Rotarian Nike Maiyaki visited the school and encouraged them to learn from Rotary values and explain the benefit of being a Rotarian.

The school authority highly appreciated the great effort and support of Rotary and requested Rotary to continue supporting them.