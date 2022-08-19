Odebiyi’s Sponsorship of 300 Indigent Students

Adebo Adigun writes about the giant educational strides of Senator Tolu Odebiyi in Ogun West Senatorial District

Without a doubt, one Senator that is always exploring angles that will provide solutions to the education challenges in his Senatorial District is the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolu Odebiyi.

Over the last three years, he has gone beyond the call of duty to transform the education sector in his Senatorial District into greatness and turning his Constituents into respectable individuals among their peers from other regions.

It was well publicised in all traditional and new media platforms that he is the only Senator that is sponsoring and mentoring more than 300 Ogun West indigent students in public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Not only has he paid their tuition fees on a yearly basis, provided brand new HP Laptops for each of the students but it is well known that he has facilitated full-time employment opportunities for 20 beneficiaries of his scholarship schemes in Africa’s leading fintech companies such as Flutterwave, SecureID and other government agencies in Nigeria.

In my humble opinion and with my knowledge of politics, no Senator has ever achieved this great feat of sponsoring students and then going ahead to facilitate full-time employment opportunities for them.

He is one of the very few Distinguished Senators who is making major exploits in the National Assembly that we know of.

While others look for existing Bills to amend, he is known to have crafted, novel and quality Bills of community and national interests which were subjected to rigorous parliamentary debates before being passed.

He has also done so much for the smallholder farmers in Ogun West to enhance the nation’s agricultural productivity.

It is because of this service to the public and accolades that several awards were duly given to him to applaud him for his many good works. I think other politicians should emulate this respected politician who has engineered a new dawn in education and all sectors.

-Adigun writes from Lagos