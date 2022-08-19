Insecurity: FG Plans Robust Security for Multibillion Naira Zungeru Hydro Dam



Laleye Dipo Minna

The federal government is set to put up a robust security network for the ongoing multi billion Naira Zungeru Hydro Electric Dam project in Niger State.

This is just as the management of the Chinese firm handling the project claimed that it has lost $20million to a seven month delay caused by insecurity.

The Governor of Niger State, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello, said in Minna that the security package being planned for the project would ensure uninterrupted flow of job at the site.

Bello said in Minna on Wednesday when he received the Chinese Ambassador in Nigeria that adequate protection will henceforth be provided for workers at the construction site to ensure they carried out their assignment diligently.

He said; “The federal government is putting up heavy security presence and is committed to the successful completion of the facility already at 95 per cent level of completion.”

The governor, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the activities of some illegal Chinese miners in the state, saying that government is willing to partner with legally recognised mining companies in the business and would very soon clamp down on those operating illegally.

“The state government is willing to welcome and partner with recognised mining companies but will not tolerate acts of illegal mining activities in the state especially in places of historical monuments and ecologically harmful environment,” Bello said.

He stated that the state government is also seeking to collaborate with the Chinese government in the areas of agriculture, livestock, mining, infrastructure and capacity building.

Earlier, the Chinese Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr. Chui Jianchun, said that he was in the state to inspect the level of work on the Zungeru Hydro Electric Dam Project.

Jianchun, who expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work done so far, regretted that insecurity had caused serious setback for the execution of the project resulting in a loss of not less than $20 million.

The Envoy said that with the security support promised by the government the project should be completed in the next three months.