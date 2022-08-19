Adeleke a Strong Believer in Judicial Process, Says PDP Chairman

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, has declared that the state Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is a strong believer in the independence and integrity of the judiciary in addition to being a beneficiary of the bar and the bench in long list of cases.

Reacting to a statement from the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, on alleged disregard for the judiciary, the PDP chief described as ‘utter falsehood’ alleged dogging of court service or the conduct prejudicial to the court process, describing the governor-elect of as “a leader who has been confronted with hundreds of court cases, who has won several legal challenges and who is ready all the time to defend his candidature and victory before the court.

“The state PDP and its candidate, the governor-elect, are the most legally challenged entities in Nigeria. Several frivolous cases are filed and in all cases, the party and its candidate have faced the hurdles and emerged victorious. The judiciary is the defender of the law, the constitution and due process and our governor-elect has benefited for long through the impartiality and integrity of the judiciary.

“We have absolute faith in the judiciary as the defender of the oppressed and the repressed. Our records have shown our reliance on the courts to retain and secure our rights no matter how frivolous the challenge may be. Senator Adeleke’s huge respect for the bar and bench is incontrovertible and unassailable.

“We, therefore, find Famodun’s statement as the ranting of a failed politician, who did not only crash in his polling unit, ward, local government and senatorial district, but faces internal insurrection for woeful showing at the poll,” calling on the APC “to wake up to the reality of the peoples’ will and stop day-dreaming about hijacking power through the backdoor.

“As we congratulate the judiciary for sustaining its embrace of truth and justice, we reassure all lovers of democracy and the ground norm which is the constitution that the PDP and the governor-elect is ever prepared for legal defence of the mandate conferred on him in an election described as the most credible in recent Nigerian history.”