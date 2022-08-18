Troops Dislodge Bandits’ Camps, Rescue Six  Hostages in Kaduna

Two kidnappers killed, two escape in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



The Kaduna State Government, said troops of Operation Forest Sanity have dislodged bandits’ camps and rescued six hostages in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

He said that the operation was conducted in Kuriga and Manini communities on Tuesday.

This is just as the Chairman of Idah Local GovernmentArea of Kogi State, Abu Odoma, has confirmed the death two dare-devil kidnappers who lost their lives during a gun duel with security operatives in Idah while two others escaped with bullet wounds.

Aruwan said it was in furtherance of the weekend breakthrough recorded by the security forces in its clearance of bandits and terrorists’ camps around the state.

“After clearing the camp, the troops rescued six kidnapped citizens who were held at the location.

“The rescued persons have been safely reunited with their families,” Aruwan said.

The commissioner said the state government was grateful to the military and other security agencies in their efforts to make the state safe.

“The government warmly commended the troops, police personnel, intelligence operatives, vigilante members and other security forces, for another successful round of operation.

“The Kaduna state government conveys its deep appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff.

“The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Director General, Department of State Services, for the ongoing wave of onslaught against criminal enclaves,” he added.

Aruwan said the government would provide update of the operations as the security forces push to clear more bandits and terrorists’ enclaves.

Meanwhile, the killing in Kogi followed renewed efforts of the state government to make the state uninhabitable to kidnappers and other criminals.

It was gathered that the kidnappers have wreaked havoc within the area of their operations and security operatives had been on their trail

The Chairman explained that with the support received from the state governor, they have continued to secure victories over some of these miscreants.

He said that they were committed to ensuring that as declared by the State governor in their several meetings, every nooks and crannies of Kogi state were guaranteed safe and secured.

The State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara expressed the need for continued vigilance by citizens particularly those within the rural communities.

He said: “The business of security was such that required collective responsibility by every stakeholder, hence all hands must be on deck to ensure that the entire state was permanently rid of criminal elements and their sponsors”

“The state government under the leadership of Governor Bello has consistently displayed competence and capacity in the area of security and was not resting on its oars until the end of his leadership in the state,” he added.