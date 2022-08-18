  • Thursday, 18th August, 2022

THISDAY Editorial Board Member Appointed Professor

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

A member of the Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers, Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, has been appointed professor of Strategic Management and Human Capital Development by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

In addition to his membership of THISDAY Editorial Board, he is also the Executive Director of Development Specs Academy, a training partner of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Adjunct Faculty of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), an internationally-certified management consultant, media practitioner, trainer and highly sought after resource in the private and public sectors.

Okechukwu, who hold a Ph.D. in philosophy and Metaphysics, is Convener of National Roundtable on National Issues, Fellow of several distinguished institutions, professional bodies and scholarly platforms and consistent driver of various youth development programmes.

He was, at various times, a lecturer in the University of Lagos, Special Assistant to the Ministers of Transport, Information and National Orientation, respectively.

He was also once the Head of Communications in the Federal Ministry of Education Director General of the International Institute of and Governance; among other positions across several sectors.

He has consistently demonstrated an almost incomprehensible mastery of practically all subjects and fields of learning.

His organisation runs specialised courses in personality and character development, leadership, conflict management, critical thinking, emotional and cultural intelligence, parenting and mentoring, public speaking, youth development programmes and much more.

Prof. Ikechukwu’s profile in the general area of human capital development and his services are highly sought by many leading organisations and institutions within and outside Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.