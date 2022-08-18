THISDAY Editorial Board Member Appointed Professor

A member of the Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers, Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, has been appointed professor of Strategic Management and Human Capital Development by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

In addition to his membership of THISDAY Editorial Board, he is also the Executive Director of Development Specs Academy, a training partner of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Adjunct Faculty of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), an internationally-certified management consultant, media practitioner, trainer and highly sought after resource in the private and public sectors.

Okechukwu, who hold a Ph.D. in philosophy and Metaphysics, is Convener of National Roundtable on National Issues, Fellow of several distinguished institutions, professional bodies and scholarly platforms and consistent driver of various youth development programmes.

He was, at various times, a lecturer in the University of Lagos, Special Assistant to the Ministers of Transport, Information and National Orientation, respectively.

He was also once the Head of Communications in the Federal Ministry of Education Director General of the International Institute of and Governance; among other positions across several sectors.

He has consistently demonstrated an almost incomprehensible mastery of practically all subjects and fields of learning.

His organisation runs specialised courses in personality and character development, leadership, conflict management, critical thinking, emotional and cultural intelligence, parenting and mentoring, public speaking, youth development programmes and much more.

Prof. Ikechukwu’s profile in the general area of human capital development and his services are highly sought by many leading organisations and institutions within and outside Nigeria.