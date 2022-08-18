Reachout Pertinence Foundation Makes Donation to Healthcare Centre in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

Reachout Pertinence Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Pertinence Group, headquartered in Lagos, recently donated units of ceiling fans and waiting area chairs to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary Health Centre in Egbeda area of Lagos state

According to the foundation, the CSR gesture was one in the series of events that marked the company’s 10th year anniversary, aimed at providing patients and staff members at primary healthcare centers around Lagos with extra comfort while improving healthcare delivery in the state.

The donation which marks the Foundation’s first official outreach since its incorporation in July, 2022, included 16 high-standard ceiling fans, three dozens of plastic chairs and six four-seater waiting area chairs, which the center noted the facility was in dire need of.

Present at the official presentation of the items were the Supervisor for Health, Alimosho Local Government, Hon. Rasheed Abolade; the Medical Officer of Health (MoH), Alimosho, Dr. Odufuwa Kayode Adekunle; as well as the World Health Committee Chairman, Akowonjo Health Centre, Mr. Fatai Yusuf.

Expressing his gratitude after the presentation, Abolade said the local government has over time benefited a lot from the company and thereby expressed gratitude for their consistent support.

Also speaking, Dr. Odufuwa said, “When our people start coming in from Monday, they will experience a different atmosphere here. And that tells you that as you have given these things to us, they are going to be used for the betterment of humanity, and we are really happy.

“I must say that the situation analysis was superb. Pertinence knew what we needed and donated it at the right time. When you give somebody what he needs, he will appreciate it more.”

Also speaking after the presentation, the team lead of Reachout, Mr. Oladimeji Oke reiterated that the foundation was all about giving back to the society. He said the team was constantly looking out for where they could impact lives in the Alimosho local government area and also across the rest of the world.

He said, “We have had several outreaches in the past where we donated relief materials to internally displaced persons; free sanitary pads to school girls; scholarships, exam forms and books to students; and have also sponsored sporting competitions in the community.”