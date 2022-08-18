NSCDC Beefs Up Security at Critical National Assets in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Delta State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun yesterday ordered massive deployment of personnel to beef up security in critical national assets and infrastructure in the state.

The security boss also directed all Area Commanders, various Heads of Department and units, the 25 divisional officers to supervise the deployment of the officers.

Akinsanya, in a statement released by Corps Public Relations Officer, DSC Emeka Okwechime, said the directive was in line with his renewed efforts to ensure a crime free society and the dire need to beef up security in all critical national assets and infrastructure.

“The State Commandant has ordered the massive deployment of officers to provide adequate security and protection of all public centers and all critical assets and infrastructure across the state.

“He also directed all Area Commander’s, various Head of Department and Units, the 25 Divisional Officers to supervise and monitor the deployed officers. Similarly, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Abubakar Audi Ahmed, through a memo from the National Headquarters of the NSCDC ordered the immediate deployment of NSCDC personnel to schools in ensuring the safe school initiative of the Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola,” the statement added.

On the issue of monies lost by the federal government through stolen crude, the Delta State NSCDC boss maintained that crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism would have worse or taken a different dimension other than what it is today if not for the emergence and the gallant fight of the NSCDC in tackling the issues in the Niger Delta Region.

“Recently, the Command arrested over 192 suspects, 52 tankers, 11 Articulated trucks, Toyota Sequoia Jeeps, Sienna bus, Mini buses, Saloon Cars and 50mm diameter hoses, all used in the illegally dealing in petroleum product, crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism,” he said.

Speaking on the successes recorded by the Command, Akinsanya called on the judiciary to attend to all NSCDC cases promptly in order to speed up the trials and prosecutions of crude oil thieves’ suspects brought before the court.

“If these suspects are being sentence to jail regularly and timely, it will serve as deterrent to others not to take to crime,” he added.