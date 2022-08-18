 Nigerian Breweries Flags off Women, Youth Empowerment Programme

Raheem Akingbolu

Nigerian Breweries Plc, in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility, is delighted to announce the flag-off of the 2022 edition of its Women and Youth Empowerment programme.

A total of 412 beneficiaries, including women and youth from 6 locations – Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Abia, Enugu and Ogun states, will benefit from an intensive three month skills acquisition training, which ends on October 30, 2022.

Mrs. Sade Morgan, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, while speaking on the launch, noted that through this programme, the company empowers youth and women in the host communities, leading to decent work and economic growth per the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)8.

According to her, “As we flag off the 2022 edition of our Youth and Women Empowerment Programme, we look forward to the dividends that this initiative will bring to the various areas where the beneficiaries live.

“Based on the success of the previous editions of the programme, we cannot wait to share the great stories that will inevitably be told about how a new wave of young men and women were able to create economic value for their communities and the society at large.”