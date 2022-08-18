Med-Direct, Konga Kares Begin Free Delivery of Medicals to Nigerians

Emma Okonji

Nigerians can now enjoy free delivery of highly subsidised quality medicines to their preferred locations nationwide effective from Monday, August 15, 2022, courtesy of Konga Kares, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project spearheaded by Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant in partnership with Med-Direct Community Pharmacy, a tech-driven online retail pharmacy.

Discounts of up to 12 per cent are on offer for patients on managed health conditions and reliant on routine prescription drugs for diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol, asthma and arthritis, among others, while a 10 per cent discount is available for regular medicines, nutraceuticals or high-performing supplements for people who wish to enhance their health, lifestyle and beauty goals.

The project, which will be executed via Konga Kares, the CSR arm of the Konga Group, is set to run for an initial 18 months with a pilot phase that commenced this week Monday.

Also, retired and serving civil servants, military and paramilitary service men/women and their families, lecturers in institutions of higher learning, teachers and those who are above 60 years of age can enjoy an additional incentive of 2 per cent discount off their supply of prescription drugs once they sign up for periodic refills of their prescription medicines.

The subsidised medicines are available for purchase on Konga.com with same day delivery at no cost in Lagos.

Other locations are expected to follow suit after the pilot phase in Lagos, with Konga Kares subsidising the cost of free deliveries to the last mile for all orders/prescriptions received. Also, interested shoppers are encouraged to open wallets on KongaPay for ease of payment and confirmation.