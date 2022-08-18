ipNX Nigeria Wins Best ICT Solutions Provider of the Year Award

Nosa Alekhuigie

Foremost Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, ipNX Nigeria Limited, has won the award for the Best ICT Solutions Provider of the Year at the 18th Titans of Tech Awards, which held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Titans of Tech is an annual awards ceremony, organised by Tech TV, a leading digital technology and business analysis broadcast network. The event recognises leading individuals and corporate bodies that are setting industry standards and driving innovation in the Nigerian ICT space.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Partner of Tech TV, Don Pedro Aganbi, said: “The awards ceremony was organised to celebrate innovators that contributed to the advancement of technology in Nigeria. It serves as an encouragement for them to continue to place Nigeria on the global map through technology.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Group Managing Director of ipNX, Ejovi Aror, the Divisional CEO, ipNX Business, Segun Okuneye said: “We appreciate the organizers for honouring us with this award. We dedicate the award to all our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them.”

In 2021, ipNX received the award for the Most Innovative Fibre Optics Provider of the Year at the 17th Titans of Tech Awards

Since it commenced operations in 2002, ipNX has continued to provide innovative, world-class ICT solutions that meet the needs of individuals, small and medium-scale enterprises, and large corporations.

Ejovi Aror, ipNX Group Managing Director, while commenting on the award, commended the organisers for recognising ipNX as the Best ICT Solutions Provider of the Year. He said: “This award is a testament to our consistency in providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of all varied customers. We are committed to utilizing technology to create endless possibilities for every business across Nigeria.”